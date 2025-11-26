IMF Slams Pakistan’s Financial Mismanagement

AMN/ WEB DESK

The International Monetary Fund has issued a stern critique of Pakistan’s fiscal governance, highlighting chronic weaknesses in financial management, accountability, and transparency. IMF has expressed dissatisfaction over the Pakistan’s inability to manage public resources effectively and demanded urgent reforms to prevent political misuse of taxpayer money.

According to the media reports, Pakistan has repeatedly struggled with weak budget credibility, resulting in governance failures, project delays, and inflated costs. IMF said that Islamabad continues to demonstrate poor control over public spending and an alarming lack of coordination between institutions managing debt and cash flows.

The IMF has asked Pakistan to take decisive action within six months to strengthen cash management. IMF also criticised the fragmented system in which multiple agencies share overlapping financial responsibilities, causing inefficiency and confusion.