The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Taiwan Plans $40 Billion Defence Boost

Nov 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has announced plans to propose a supplementary defence budget of 40 billion US dollars to counter Chinese military expansion. In an op-ed in the Washington Post, Mr. Lai said Taiwan is committed to maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region despite frequent Chinese military incursions into its vicinity. He said, China’s rapid military buildup and provocations in the Taiwan Strait, East and South China Seas and across the Indo-Pacific, have highlighted the fragility of peace in the region. 

Taiwan’s President has announced a special 40 billion US dollars budget for arms purchases, including building a Taiwan Dome, an air defence system with high-level detection and interception capabilities. The commitment to higher defence spending comes amidst the US President Donald Trump administration’s insistence on governments around the world that have American defence commitments, including Taiwan, to spend more on their own defence.

China views the democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. Lai statement comes amidst the spat between Japan and China following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takachi’s remarks that suggested Tokyo could deploy its military forces in the event of a conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

France Court Upholds Ex President Sarkozy’s Conviction

Nov 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Gunmen Abduct 10 in Nigeria

Nov 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

17 Killed as Floods and Landslides Hit Indonesia

Nov 26, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ AMN SPORTS

India to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

27 November 2025 12:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Nov 26: बाजार की जबरदस्त वापसी; मेटल और एनर्जी की अगुवाई में निफ्टी 26,000 के पार

26 November 2025 11:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Nov 26: Markets Rebound Strongly; Nifty Reclaims 26,000

26 November 2025 11:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

France Court Upholds Ex President Sarkozy’s Conviction

26 November 2025 10:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments