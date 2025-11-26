The Indian Awaaz

India and Venezuela Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Nov 26, 2025

AMN/ NEWS DESK

India and Venezuela have agreed to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including trade, health and pharmaceuticals, digital technology, agriculture, and development partnership. The fifth India-Venezuela Foreign Office Consultations took place in New Delhi today. It was co-chaired by Ministry of External Affairs’ Secretary (East) P. Kumaran and Venezuela’s Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tatiana Josefina Pugh Moreno. 

External Affairs Ministry said that both sides also reaffirmed commitment towards enhancing collaboration in multilateral forums of mutual interest. They exchanged views on regional and international developments and agreed to coordinate closely in multilateral fora, advancing India-Venezuela partnership.

