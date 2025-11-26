17 Killed as Floods and Landslides Hit Indonesia

AMN/ WEB DESK

Torrential monsoon rain in Indonesia’s Sumatra island has triggered devastating floods and landslides, raising the death toll to 17 and leaving six people missing. Rescue teams are struggling to reach remote areas across six regencies in North Sumatra after rivers overflowed and mud, rocks and trees swept through hilly villages. In Sibolga, crews recovered five bodies and rescued three injured people while searching for four missing residents.

Central Tapanuli reported a family of four killed and thousands of homes inundated. South Tapanuli recorded eight deaths and mass evacuations as floods uprooted trees and damaged infrastructure. Additional districts reported submerged homes, collapsed bridges and blocked roads while emergency shelters were set up amid warnings of continued rainfall.