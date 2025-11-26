Gunmen Abduct 10 in Nigeria

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Gunmen in Kwara state kidnapped 10 women and children during a late-night attack on the village of Isapa, marking the latest in a wave of abductions across Nigeria. Police said that the attackers, believed to be herders, fired wildly before seizing members of local farming families. Security forces and community hunters have launched a pursuit, while one woman managed to escape. The incident follows the mass abduction of more than 300 children from a Catholic school in Niger state, where over 265 victims remain missing.

Additional school kidnappings were reported in Kebbi and Borno states. As violence by armed gangs and extremist groups grows, the United Nations has urged Nigerian authorities to act swiftly and bring perpetrators to justice. According to the Lagos-based SBM Intelligence consulting firm, at least 1.7 million dollars was paid to kidnappers between July 2024 and June 2025.