The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Gunmen Abduct 10 in Nigeria

Nov 26, 2025

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Gunmen in Kwara state kidnapped 10 women and children during a late-night attack on the village of Isapa, marking the latest in a wave of abductions across Nigeria. Police said that the attackers, believed to be herders, fired wildly before seizing members of local farming families. Security forces and community hunters have launched a pursuit, while one woman managed to escape. The incident follows the mass abduction of more than 300 children from a Catholic school in Niger state, where over 265 victims remain missing.

Additional school kidnappings were reported in Kebbi and Borno states. As violence by armed gangs and extremist groups grows, the United Nations has urged Nigerian authorities to act swiftly and bring perpetrators to justice. According to the Lagos-based SBM Intelligence consulting firm, at least 1.7 million dollars was paid to kidnappers between July 2024 and June 2025. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

France Court Upholds Ex President Sarkozy’s Conviction

Nov 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

17 Killed as Floods and Landslides Hit Indonesia

Nov 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Venezuela Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Nov 26, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ AMN SPORTS

India to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

27 November 2025 12:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Nov 26: बाजार की जबरदस्त वापसी; मेटल और एनर्जी की अगुवाई में निफ्टी 26,000 के पार

26 November 2025 11:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Nov 26: Markets Rebound Strongly; Nifty Reclaims 26,000

26 November 2025 11:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

France Court Upholds Ex President Sarkozy’s Conviction

26 November 2025 10:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments