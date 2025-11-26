France Court Upholds Ex President Sarkozy’s Conviction

AMN/ NEWS DESK

France’s top court today upheld former President Nicolas Sarkozy’s conviction for illegal campaign financing during his 2012 re-election bid. The Court of Cassation’s decision confirmed Sarkozy’s one-year prison sentence, half of which is suspended, for fraudulently overspending on the failed campaign. Under French law, the sentence can be served at home under electronic monitoring or other conditions set by a judge. The ruling comes just two weeks after Sarkozy was released from prison pending an appeal in another campaign financing case.