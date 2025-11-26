The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia will be President, Tarique Rahman PM if BNP wins polls

Nov 26, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Vice-Chairman Barkatullah Bulu on Tuesday said that if the party forms the next government, Khaleda Zia will become the President and Tarique Rahman the Prime Minister.

Speaking at a religious function at Bhasani Bhaban in Dhaka, Bulu said, “50% of our voters are women. Our Chairperson Khaleda Zia became prime minister with their support in 1991. Our mothers and sisters should once again help ensure her victory in the 2026 general election.”

Calling Zia a “symbol of national unity”, he urged citizens to stay united under her leadership.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, speaking separately in Thakurgaon, said the party expects the election to be held smoothly in early or mid-February 2026. “There is nothing now that can disrupt the elections,” he said, adding that internal competition over nominations was “natural” in a large party.
BNP earlier announced 237 potential candidates for the election, with Fakhrul contesting from Thakurgaon-1 constituency.

