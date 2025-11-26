Bangladesh bank restricts foreign travel of bankers till Elections

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has imposed a blanket restriction on foreign travel for officials of all banks and financial institutions until the national election in February 2026, allowing overseas trips only in cases of “absolute necessity”.

In a notice issued Wednesday, the central bank said managing directors, CEOs and all other officials must refrain from foreign travel unless deemed indispensable. The directive, issued under the Bank Company Act, 1991, did not define what would qualify as essential travel.