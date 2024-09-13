THE INDIAN AWAAZ

IMD issues red and orange alert in Uttar Pradesh

Sep 12, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The meteorological department has issued red and orange alert for many parts of Uttar Pradesh as the state braces for heavy rain in next 24 hours.

A depression that originated over central India is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rain in parts of central, Bundelkhand and their adjacent region over the next two to three days. It is expected to continue moving towards the north-northeast direction and gradually weaken on tomorrow.

Meanwhile many cities of the state are witnessing torrential rain from last 24 hours. In Jhansi, Aligarh, Farrukhabad Agra and Mathura districts heavy rain disrupted normal life as the streets are submerged in water. School and colleges remain closed today in various districts. As many as five deaths have been reported in Mathura Bulandshahar and Moradabad districts due to rain related accidents.

