Key Congress Leaders in Haryana Resign, File Nominations as Independent Candidates

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Haryana, after being denied a ticket from the Bawanikhera constituency, Master Satbir Ratera and former MLA from Bhiwani, Ramkishan, resigned from Congress party and filed nominations as independent candidates. Former minister Nirmal Singh’s daughter, Chitra Sarwara, from Ambala Cantonment also left Congress and filed a nomination as an independent candidate.

Vijay Jain from Panipat Rural also filed a nomination to contest as an independent candidate. Former Congress Mayor Gautam Sardana filed a nomination as an independent candidate from Hisar. Former Congress MLA and Finance Minister Sampat Singh from Nalwa also left the party. Rohita Rewari, who left the BJP and joined Congress, departed from Congress after not receiving a ticket and filed a nomination as an independent candidate from the Panipat Urban seat.