IIT Madras to open new campus at Kandy in Sri Lanka

AMN

Sri Lanka’s Education minister Dr. Susil Premajayantha has said that a new campus of IIT Madras would be started in Kandy in Sri Lanka.

Speaking exclusively to Prasar Bharati Special Correspondent, the minister said that the proposal was part of the Budget 2024 presented by Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremasinghe in his capacity as Finance Minister. He added that he held discussions with Director and Deans of faculties at IIT Madras during his visit last month.

Dr. Premajayantha added that a team of academics would be sent by his ministry to IIT Madras before the team from IIT would visit Sri Lanka for starting the Campus.