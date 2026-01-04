The Indian Awaaz

IIMC opens admissions for first-ever PhD programme for academic year 2025-26

Jan 4, 2026

AMN

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has launched its Ph.D. programme, marking a historic milestone in the institution’s academic journey of 60 years.

Under the programme, scholars will be selected for admission for the academic year 2025-26. Information and Broadcasting Ministry said that the online admission process for both full-time and part-time candidates will remain open till the 30th of this month.

The Ph.D. programme at IIMC is designed for scholars who wish to explore and contribute to the evolving field of Media and Communication Studies. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, candidates applying with UGC-NET eligibility will be directly called for a personal interaction.

Part-time candidates without a UGC-NET qualification will have to take an entrance exam to be held on the 15th of next month. The list of selected candidates will be out on the 23rd of February, and interviews will begin from the 9th of March this year. The admission process will be completed by the 27th of March, and the coursework will commence from the 1st of April 2026.

Speaking at the launch of the Ph.D. admission portal, IIMC Vice Chancellor Dr Pragya Paliwal Gaur said that the objective of the Ph.D. programme is to genuinely contribute towards the research for resurgent India. Dr Paliwal Gaur emphasised the need for aiming at research projects, which are out-of-the-box and help the society and nation at large. 

