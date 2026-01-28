New UGC guidelines to address caste-based discrimination will not be misused, assures Govt

Last Updated on January 28, 2026 1:25 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Government has assured that the new University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines are to address caste-based discrimination on campuses, and it will not be misused. Talking to the media, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said that it is the responsibility of the Centre, State governments and UGC to ensure no misuse of the law in the name of discrimination. The Minister said that the matter is under the supervision of the Supreme Court and all actions will be carried out within the ambit of the Constitution.

Earlier, in a regulation issued on the 13th of this month, the UGC stated that higher education institutions are required to set up Equal Opportunity Centres, Equity Committees, grievance redressal systems, and round-the-clock helplines to address caste-based or any form of discrimination. According to the Government, these measures aim to create safer, more inclusive learning environments for all students and to strengthen the anti-discrimination framework.