Saarang’26: Mata Sundri College Celebrates ‘Roots and Rhythm’ with Grandeur

STAFF REPORTER/ NEW DELHI

Mata Sundri College for Women, University of Delhi, celebrated its Annual Cultural Fest “Saarang” on February 18–19, 2026, with great enthusiasm and spirit. The two-day extravaganza witnessed energetic participation from nearly 700 students from various colleges across Delhi-NCR, transforming the campus into a dynamic hub of creativity, collaboration, and cultural harmony. This year’s fest revolved around the inspiring theme “Reflections: Roots and Rhythm,” beautifully capturing the essence of honoring cultural heritage while celebrating the vibrant pulse of contemporary expression.

The programme began with a soulful invocation, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. In her inaugural address, Prof. Harpreet Kaur, Principal, Mata Sundri College, emphasized the importance of values in stepping ahead in any field with pride and confidence. The fest was graced by the presence of students, faculty, esteemed guests, and dignitaries including Prof. Amita Dev, S. Jagdip Singh Kahlon, S. Prithipal Singh, S. Kulbir Singh, S. Rawail Singh, S. Rajinder Singh, Shri Rajiv Garg, and Dr. Maninder Kaur.

The two-day event showcased a wide array of competitions, providing students with a platform to demonstrate their talents in events such as Guru Nanak Paper Reading, Sur Sarita (Classical Solo-Vocal), Awwaze-E-Saarang, Thirak (Classical, Folk, and Western dance), Sanskrit Shlokavriti, and Nukkad Natak. Participants also explored their creative side through events like Ad-o-Mania and Rang Barse (Mehndi and Rangoli Competitions), while others challenged their intellect in Code-a-thon and Brain Teaser. Various vibrant stalls featuring food, art, and interactive activities further added colour and excitement to the festive atmosphere.

A major highlight of the festival was its spectacular finale, marked by an electrifying performance by renowned Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann. His dynamic stage presence, soulful voice, and captivating energy created an unforgettable atmosphere, leaving the audience mesmerized.

The seamless and successful organisation of the Annual Fest was made possible under the visionary guidance of Principal Prof. Harpreet Kaur, the dedicated efforts of the Organising Committee convened by Dr. Sheelam Bharti, and the constant support of the Student Council, faculty members, staff, and students.

Receiving an overwhelmingly positive response, Saarang’26 has paved the way for an even grander and more impactful celebration next year, carrying forward its legacy of creativity, excellence, and values.