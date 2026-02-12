Education Minister Highlights Rapid AI Adoption in Indian Education

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 10:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said the government is actively strengthening the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the education sector. Addressing the Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 in the national capital, he noted that work on AI in India’s education ecosystem is advancing at a rapid pace and that the country possesses a strong and abundant talent pool. The Minister said that AI will be incorporated into India’s education framework from Class 3 through advanced research levels, not only as a subject of study, but also as a research theme, a model of innovation, and a communication strategy.