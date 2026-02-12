Govt clears proposals of nearly 3.60 lakh cr to enhance capabilities of Armed Forces

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 10:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) today cleared proposals worth nearly 3.60 lakh crore rupees, to enhance the capability of the Armed Forces. The Defence Ministry has informed that Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was accorded for the procurement of Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) Rafale, Combat Missiles and Air-Ship Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (AS-HAPS) for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Ministry has said that the procurement of MRFA will enhance the capability of undertaking air dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost the deterrence capabilities of IAF with long-range offensive strikes. According to the ministry, the majority of MRFA to be procured will be manufactured in India. It added that the Combat Missiles will enhance the stand-off ground attack capability with deep strike power and very high accuracy.

The Ministry further said that AoN was accorded for the procurement of Anti-Tank Mines (Vibhav) and overhaul of Vehicle Platforms of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs), T-72 Tanks and Infantry Combat Vehicles for the Indian Army. For the Indian Navy, AoN was cleared for four MW Marine Gas Turbine-based Electric Power Generators and P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft. AoN was also accorded for the procurement of Electro-Optical/Infra-Red system for Dornier aircraft For the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

Also, Defence Ministry has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the acquisition of eight Dornier 228 Aircraft. The Ministry today said that the contract worth two thousand three hundred twelve crore rupees also includes Operational Role Equipment for the Indian Coast Guard. Ministry of Defence said that it reinforces the government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India while bolstering India’s maritime security architecture.