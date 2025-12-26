AMU Expresses Deep Shock over the Murder of Teacher Danish Rao

Last Updated on December 26, 2025 11:35 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Aligarh

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has expressed profound shock and anguish over the tragic murder of Danish Rao, a teacher at ABK Union School, AMU. The University community stands united in grief and condemns this heinous act in the strongest possible terms.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Naima Khatoon, said, “The loss of a dedicated teacher in such a brutal manner is deeply distressing. It is a loss for the University. On behalf of the entire AMU fraternity, I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. We share their grief and assure them of our fullest support in this moment of irreparable loss.”

The Vice Chancellor further emphasized that the safety and security of all members of the University remain a paramount concern. In this regard, AMU has initiated a comprehensive review of existing security arrangements, which is currently underway in close consultation with the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

A high-level meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow to reassess and strengthen all security measures across the campus, ensuring that every necessary step is taken afresh to prevent such incidents in the future.

The University administration reiterates its firm commitment to creating and sustaining a safe, secure, and peaceful academic environment for students, teachers, staff, and residents of the campus. AMU will continue to work closely with civil and police authorities to uphold safety, law, and order, and to restore a sense of confidence and security within the University community.