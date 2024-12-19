If PM has respect for Ambedkar then he should sack Shah: Kharge

AMN / New Delhi

The politics in the country is heated up over the statement given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on BR Ambedkar in the Parliament. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Amit Shah has insulted Baba Saheb.

He said, “There was a discussion in the Parliament about the Constitution, but yesterday Amit Shah said a very unfortunate thing about Baba Saheb. Baba Saheb is revered by everyone and Amit Shah has insulted him. BJP does not believe in the Constitution, these people talk about Manusmriti, this is their mentality.” “Golwalkar also had the same thinking”: Congress President Kharge

Playing the video of the controversial part of Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech, the Congress National President said, “It is unfortunate that an insulting statement was made against the country’s ‘Dalit hero’ who is revered by everyone. He mocked the opposition by saying, “What do you keep saying, Ambedkar-Ambedkar. If you had taken the name of God, you would have got heaven. These people do not believe in the Constitution. The talks of heaven and hell are in Manusmriti, Golwalkar also had the same thinking.”

Congress President Kharge alleged that “Modi and his cabinet have the same mentality. Golwalkar also had the same thinking.”

‘People are even ready to give their lives for him’: Kharge

Congress leader Kharge said, “If PM Modi has respect for Baba Saheb, then Amit Shah should be removed by 12 o’clock tonight. The person who comes to the House after taking oath on the Constitution… becomes a minister… if he insults the Constitution, then he has no right to remain in the cabinet. Such people should be dismissed immediately, only then will the people of this country remain calm. Otherwise people will raise slogans for Baba Saheb everywhere… people are even ready to give their lives for him.”

Mallikarjun Kharge has also responded to the allegations made by BJP against Congress of attacking the Constitution. He said, “BJP is saying this to humiliate Congress, to humiliate Nehru and the Gandhi family. PM Modi comes forward to defend Home Minister Amit Shah and makes 6 tweets.”