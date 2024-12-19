Central Railway to Run 34 Special Trains for Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

The Indian Awaaz

Dec 19, 2024
Central Railway has announced plans to run 34 special trains to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The Mela will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The special trains will operate from various cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and others, to ensure a smooth and efficient journey for pilgrims heading to the event. Bookings for Kumbh Mela Special Trains will open from  20 December at all PRS centres and website www.irctc.co.in. General second class coaches in these special trains will run as unreserved coaches and tickets can be booked through UTS. For more detailed timings and halts of these Special Trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

