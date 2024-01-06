ICSI has pivotal contribution in achieving excellence in corporate governance, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged company law experts to aid in awareness and capacity building of people’s representatives to ensure good debates and formulation of well-structured laws in the parliament.

Addressing the 23rd ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in New Delhi yesterday, Mr. Birla said that ICSI has a pivotal contribution in achieving excellence in corporate governance. He said that company secretaries promote the strengthening of institutions by encouraging economic chastity and transparency.

Appreciating India’s rapidly growing economy, Mr. Birla said that many companies wish to enter the Indian market. He emphasised that greater transparency will lead to increased foreign investments. Indian company secretaries are making an important contribution to bringing positive changes in the economic scenario at the global level.

In the context of the country’s growing economic strength at the global level, Shri Birla said that India is today the fifth largest economy in the world. He added that despite major global challenges like the COVID pandemic, India has progressed rapidly in the last few years. Expressing joy, Shri Birla said that amidst India’s rapid growth and upward international image, the world is looking at the nation with great expectations.

Birla appreciated the government’s efforts for a simple taxation process and informed that many provisions of the Companies Act have been decriminalized, in order to ensure that obstacles faced by companies are removed and they are able to achieve new heights. Referring to the increasing role of technology in every sphere of life, Birla said that technology has brought about many changes in financial management and company operations, which is also creating new opportunities in the economy. He urged the company secretaries to dedicate themselves in the service of the Nation.