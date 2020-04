AMN

Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has said that 7 lakh 16 thousand 733 samples of Covid-19 have been tested by the various government and private laboratories in the country so far.

ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now, 283 government laboratories and 94 private laboratories’ chains have been given approval to conduct the test for Covid-19.