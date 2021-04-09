NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
ICCR Foundation Day celebrated at Indian Embassy in Seoul

ICCR Foundation Day was celebrated at Indian Embassy in Seoul also. Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan, highlighted the role of ICCR in promotion of Cultural Diplomacy and India’s Soft Power. She said, over the years, ICCR has worked to propagate an image of India that augments its natural historical appeal, boosting cultural diplomacy and foreign policy” said Ambassador Ranganathan.

Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, ICCR said, ”During the last over 6 years, ICCR has received a new thrust under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi who has shown keen interest to build onto India’s ‘soft’ power strengths”.

Two distinguished Indologists, Prof. Geo Lyong Lee and Prof. Lim Geun Dong, both renowned scholars and recipient of prestigious ICCR awards in the fields of Indology and Sanskrit respectively for their extraordinary contributions in promoting Indian philosophy, language and culture were also present. They gave a Special Address on Indian Philosophy and Indian Scriptures as a form of India’s Soft Power and Cultural Diplomacy and above all means to promote people to people ties between the two countries of India and Republic of Korea.

During the ceremony, ICCR Scholars, Alumni and students of Indian Cultural Centre shared their experience. A dance recital by the teacher and students of Cultural Centre was also presented during the event.

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

