ICC rejects Bangladesh’s demand of relocation of T20 matches outside India

Bangladesh’s Youth and Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul today reaffirmed that the country will stand firm on its decision not to participate in the T20 World Cup in India due to ongoing security concerns.The advisor expressed confidence that they would be able to present a strong case to the International Cricket council (ICC), stating that the primary principle of their stance is the safety of Bangladesh’s cricketers.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) plea to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India to another country. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup, citing security concerns.

This came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League after protests from several outfits for the Hindu Killings in Bangladesh. In a virtual meeting between the two bodies, the ICC said that the BCB do not have a valid reason for the relocation of matches at the last minute, citing that the BCCI has already promised head of state security for the national cricket team. The BCB, however, has refused getting any official confirmation from the apex body.

Meanwhile The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam Bulbul has insisted that the board will stand firm on its decision, prioritizing security above all else regarding travel to India for the

upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Speaking to the media today after a meeting with Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul, Bulbul said the BCB has already formally communicated its concerns over safety and security to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety of the players. Beyond that, there are journalists, sponsors and thousands of supporters,” he added.

“Since a government order is required for foreign tours, we are waiting for the government’s guidance. If the security situation does not improve, we will fight for our rights.” The issue gained attention after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh star pacer Mustafizur Rahman, triggering fresh debate over security concerns.

“When it becomes difficult to ensure the safety of an international player like Mustafizur Rahman and he has to be released, it is natural for Bangladeshi fans to be concerned about his safety. This is a very logical question,” Bulbul said.