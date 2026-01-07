Modi, Netanyahu discuss ways to strengthen India-Israel Strategic Partnership

Last Updated on January 7, 2026 7:41 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today over the phone and discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. During the conversation, both leaders identified shared priorities to strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership, guided by shared democratic values, deep mutual trust and a forward-looking vision.

They reiterated a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirmed their commitment to fight this menace. The two leaders also exchanged New Year greetings and wished the people of both countries peace and prosperity.