ICC Championship: Indian skipper confident of his team’s performance against Australia

India Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma exuded confidence ahead of his team’s ICC tournament semifinal clash against Australia, emphasising the process of revenge despite their previous defeat to the same opposition in the 2023 World Cup final.

Addressing a press conference in Dubai, Rohit Sharma acknowledged the pressure of knockout cricket but stressed the importance of execution over the opposition.

He also addressed India’s bowling strategy against Australia’s formidable batting lineup, particularly the possibility of retaining the four-spinner approach that had proven effective in the group stage.

The semifinal between India and Australia is set for March 4, at Dubai, with the winner advancing to the final.