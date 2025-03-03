Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

ICC Championship: Indian skipper confident of his team’s performance against Australia

Mar 4, 2025
India Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma exuded confidence ahead of his team’s ICC tournament semifinal clash against Australia, emphasising the process of revenge despite their previous defeat to the same opposition in the 2023 World Cup final.

        Addressing a press conference in Dubai, Rohit Sharma acknowledged the pressure of knockout cricket but stressed the importance of execution over the opposition.

He also addressed India’s bowling strategy against Australia’s formidable batting lineup, particularly the possibility of retaining the four-spinner approach that had proven effective in the group stage.       

The semifinal between India and Australia is set for March 4, at Dubai, with the winner advancing to the final.

