Sports Minister Mandaviya criticises Congress & TMC over remarks on Rohit Sharma

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has criticized Congress and TMC leaders over their body-shaming remarks on Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. In a social media post, Dr Mandaviya said that remarks made by leaders from these parties, indulging in body-shaming and questioning an athlete’s place in the team, are deeply shameful. He added that such comments undermine the hard work and sacrifices that sportspersons make to represent the country on the global stage.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed on Monday got caught up in a controversy following her remarks wherein she allegedly fat shamed India’s men’s cricket captain Rohit Sharma.

In a social media post on X, the Congress leader described the Indian captain as “fat” and a “mediocre captain”.

“Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Needs to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!” she wrote in a now-deleted post.

In another post, she compared Sharma to former captains of the Indian cricket team and called him a “mediocre” player and captain. “What is so world-class about him when compared to his predecessors? He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India,” she said.

Her comments not only offended the fans of the cricket star but also got her party embroiled in a huge political controversy. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to her statement and took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi. “Those who have lost 90 elections under captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive!” he said.

“I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning T20 World Cup isn’t! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way!” he added.

Shama Mohamed’s own party schooled her over her remarks and asked her to be more cautious in future. Congress leader Pawan Khera said that her statements do not reflect the party’s official stance and that the party had asked her to take her posts down.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s remarks on Team India captain Rohit Sharma may have drawn a sharp rebuke from the party command but has found some support from an unlikely quarter. Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Ray said Ms Mohamed had not said anything wrong.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday reacted to Rohit Sharma body-shaming controversy. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed disappointment over Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed’s comments and called them ‘very unfortunate’.