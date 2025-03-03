Krishna Jayasankar becomes 1st Indian woman to cross 16m in indoor shot put

India’s Krishna Jayasankar made history at the 2025 Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships by becoming the first Indian woman to cross the 16-metre mark in indoor shot put. Her record-breaking throw measured 16.03 metres. The 22-year-old broke the previous Indian indoor record of 15.54 metres. Poornarao Rane set that record at the 2023 American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships.

Krishna was in fourth place until the penultimate round. However, she clinched the bronze medal with her final throw. Mya Lesnar of the USA bagged the Gold while compatriot Gabby Morns claimed a sliver. Krishna’s previous best indoor throw was 15.03 metres, recorded last month at the same venue. India’s overall women’s shot put record remains 18.41 m. Abha Khatua set it at the Federation Cup 2024.