Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Krishna Jayasankar becomes 1st Indian woman to cross 16m in indoor shot put

Mar 4, 2025
Krishna Jayasankar becomes 1st Indian woman to cross 16m in indoor shot put

India’s Krishna Jayasankar made history at the 2025 Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships by becoming the first Indian woman to cross the 16-metre mark in indoor shot put. Her record-breaking throw measured 16.03 metres. The 22-year-old broke the previous Indian indoor record of 15.54 metres. Poornarao Rane set that record at the 2023 American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships.

Krishna was in fourth place until the penultimate round. However, she clinched the bronze medal with her final throw. Mya Lesnar of the USA bagged the Gold while compatriot Gabby Morns claimed a sliver. Krishna’s previous best indoor throw was 15.03 metres, recorded last month at the same venue. India’s overall women’s shot put record remains 18.41 m. Abha Khatua set it at the Federation Cup 2024.

Related Post

SPORTS

ICC Championship: Indian skipper confident of his team’s performance against Australia

Mar 4, 2025
SPORTS

Sports Minister Mandaviya criticises Congress & TMC over remarks on Rohit Sharma

Mar 3, 2025
SPORTS

AMU’s Hockey Legacy Shines Again: Reaches All India Inter University Final after 19 Years

Feb 28, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Government grants Navratna status to IRFC and IRCTC

4 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand FM tables ₹1.45 lakh crore ‘Abua Budget’ for 2025-26

4 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: Budget for FY 2025-26 based on “GATI”

4 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Krishna Jayasankar becomes 1st Indian woman to cross 16m in indoor shot put

4 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!