IAF group captain Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashoka Chakra

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was on Monday conferred the Ashoka Chakra, the country’s highest peacetime gallantry award, by President Droupadi Murmu during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path.

Notably, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair will receive the Kirti Chakra.

Shukla travelled to the International Space Station in 2025 as part of the Axiom-4 mission, becoming only the second Indian to travel to space after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma.

The award recognises his courage, leadership and presence of mind demonstrated under demanding conditions during the mission.

During his stay aboard the ISS, Shukla conducted multiple scientific experiments and agricultural trials, including the successful cultivation of fenugreek and mung beans in microgravity.

Shukla has been honoured for displaying exceptional courage, swift decision-making and unwavering commitment to duty during the mission.

Experts believe his journey will inspire future generations, demonstrating that no goal is unattainable with determination and inner strength.