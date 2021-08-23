FreeCurrencyRates.com

Hundreds’ of Taliban fighters heading to Panjshir Valley to counter resistance

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

Taliban have said that hundreds of its fighters are heading for the Panjshir Valley, which is currently the center of the resistance in war-ravaged Afghanistan. Hundreds of “mujahideen” are heading towards the state of Panjshir to control the province, Russian News Agency Sputnik reported.

After the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government, Panjshir remains the epicenter of the resistance led by Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president from Ghani’s cabinet. According to the Russian news agency, members of the Taliban are waiting for an order to attack the holdout Panjshir province northeast of the Afghan capital of Kabul. Earlier yesterday, the Taliban offered Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, to surrender.

Meanwhile, Massoud said that they would not surrender and that the locals were ready to fight. Massoud also said that he and his supporters wanted a peaceful solution and were ready to negotiate an inclusive government with the Taliban, but the group declined the offer.

