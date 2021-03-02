Hong Kong: Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters gather at court as

AMN/ WEB DESK

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters have gathered at a court where 47 activists face charges of conspiracy to commit subversion in Hong Kong. A court has adjourned the proceedings for today after a democracy activist fainted during a long hearing.

Following over 12 hours of submissions from defence lawyers on bail applications, democrat and district councillor Clarisse Yeung fainted in the courtroom and had to be sent to hospital by ambulance.

Yesterday, hundreds of people defied rules limiting group gatherings to four to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in the biggest protest this year. The 47 pro-democracy activists appearing in court yesterday were among a group of 55 people arrested in dawn raids last month. China had enforced the new law criminalizing subversive acts last year.