Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
Parliament adjourned for the day due to ruckus over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues
Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics; support pours in on social media for boxing legend
Centre announces 27 % reservation for OBCs, 10 % for EWS in medical and dental courses
India closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan,
Hockey: India’s dream of gold remains unfulfilled, go down 2-5 to Belgium in semis

TOKYO OLYMPICS 2020

India’s dream of gold remains unfulfilled as it go down 2-5 to Belgium in semis but still in hunt for bronze

The Indian men’s hockey team’s dream of entering the Olympics final after 41-years remained unfulfilled as it lost 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the last-four stage but the side is still in the hunt for a bronze in the Tokyo Games here on Tuesday.

Alexander Hendrickx (19th, 49th, 53rd minutes), the tournament’s highest goal getter, scored a hat-trick while Loick Luypaert (2nd minute) and John-John Dohmen (60th) also struck to hand the reigning silver-medallists their second successive entry into the final of the Olympics.

India’s goals came from the sticks of Harmanpreet Singh (7th) and Mandeep Singh (8th).

India’s last appearance in the final of the Olympics came way back in 1980 Moscow Games, where they went on to win their last of the eight gold medals.

SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics: Indian equestrian Mirza qualifies for jumping final

Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza advanced to jumping finals of individual event at the Olympics, managing to sta ...

Tokyo Olympics: Indian women hockey team storm into semifinals

Impossible is nothing" Indian Women's Hockey Team prove as they beat Australia to be in Olympic Semi-Finals ...

Keep emotions in check, coach Graham Reid tells Indian team ahead of Semi Final

Harpal Singh Bedi Graham Reid On the eve of crucial semifinal encounter against Belgium, Indian Coach Gr ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

