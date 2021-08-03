Hockey: India’s dream of gold remains unfulfilled, go down 2-5 to Belgium in semis

TOKYO OLYMPICS 2020

India’s dream of gold remains unfulfilled as it go down 2-5 to Belgium in semis but still in hunt for bronze

The Indian men’s hockey team’s dream of entering the Olympics final after 41-years remained unfulfilled as it lost 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the last-four stage but the side is still in the hunt for a bronze in the Tokyo Games here on Tuesday.

Alexander Hendrickx (19th, 49th, 53rd minutes), the tournament’s highest goal getter, scored a hat-trick while Loick Luypaert (2nd minute) and John-John Dohmen (60th) also struck to hand the reigning silver-medallists their second successive entry into the final of the Olympics.

India’s goals came from the sticks of Harmanpreet Singh (7th) and Mandeep Singh (8th).

India’s last appearance in the final of the Olympics came way back in 1980 Moscow Games, where they went on to win their last of the eight gold medals.