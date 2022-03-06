FreeCurrencyRates.com

HM appreciates role of CISF in securing nation’s critical assets

Union Home minister Amit Shah lauded the role of CISF personnel during the coronavirus pandemic, for risking their lives and taking care of fellow Indians who were returning from abroad. Mr Shah said in the service of the nation, many CISF personnel have lost their lives. Mr Shah said, CISF personnel are taking care of returning citizens from Ukraine under Operation Ganga too.

Speaking at the 53rd Raising Day ceremony of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Ghaziabad, Mr Shah said 2.5 trillion dollars worth of economy would not have been possible without the service of CISF.

He urged CISF to prepare a roadmap of the next five years as there will be huge expansion in the private sector and India will become a 5 trillion dollar economy.

Saying multi-skilled CISF is the only industrial security force in the world, the Home Minister said it provides security to very sensitive installations, ports, nuclear plants and airports. Mr Shah also applauded the role of CISF in tree plantation drives.

The Home Minister also awarded President’s police medals for meritorious service.

CISF DG Sheel Vardhan Singh said the force is playing an important role in the development of the country, by being at the forefront of security at the space and atomic energy centres, ports, airports and Metro rails.

Mr Singh said, over 30 lakh passengers in Delhi Metro and 10 lakh passengers in airports across the country pass through the security of CISF.

