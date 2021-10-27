Supreme Court sets up expert panel led by retired judge to probe Pegasus row
Cruise drugs case: Bombay HC to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Thursday
Millions of Afghans to face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken, warns UN WFP
PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President on his victory in election
UP govt to withdraw cases related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Oct 2021 11:52:22      انڈین آواز

Hiroshima nuclear bomb attack survivor, Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96 in Japan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK
A leading Japanese campaigner against nuclear weapons who survived the world’s first atomic bomb attack has died at the age of 96. Sunao Tsuboi was on his way to college when he was caught in the blast at Hiroshima on 6 August 1945, suffering burns all over his body.

Some 140,000 people were killed and Tsuboi dedicated his life to campaigning to eradicate nuclear arms. He met Barack Obama on his historic visit to Hiroshima as US president. They shook hands and chatted for about a minute during the meeting in 2016.

This was the first visit by a US president to the city since the attack, which was launched towards the end of World War Two as the Allies pushed back Japan.

He died of anaemia on Saturday, an official from the campaign association told news agencies. On the day the bomb went off, the engineering student was 20 years old. Tsuboi developed cancer and other illnesses, spending periods of his working life in hospital being treated for anaemia. Some 127,000 survivors of the nuclear bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki are still alive. Sunao Tsuboi is survived by two daughters and a son.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

RSPB wins team championship Haryana’s Pooja and Neetu dominate the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar World Championships silver medallist, Sonia Lather led the charge as the Railway ...

Top seeds Nikki Poonacha, Zeel Desai in the Quarters of Fenesta Open Nationals

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Top seeds Nikki Poonacha and Zeel Desai overpowered their spirited rivals to ...

Nishant, Deepak, Sumit, and Narender maintain India’s winning streak at World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Nishant Dev, Deepak Bhoria, Sumit and Narender put up brilliant performances ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz