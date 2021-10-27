Hiroshima nuclear bomb attack survivor, Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96 in Japan

WEB DESK

A leading Japanese campaigner against nuclear weapons who survived the world’s first atomic bomb attack has died at the age of 96. Sunao Tsuboi was on his way to college when he was caught in the blast at Hiroshima on 6 August 1945, suffering burns all over his body.

Some 140,000 people were killed and Tsuboi dedicated his life to campaigning to eradicate nuclear arms. He met Barack Obama on his historic visit to Hiroshima as US president. They shook hands and chatted for about a minute during the meeting in 2016.

This was the first visit by a US president to the city since the attack, which was launched towards the end of World War Two as the Allies pushed back Japan.

He died of anaemia on Saturday, an official from the campaign association told news agencies. On the day the bomb went off, the engineering student was 20 years old. Tsuboi developed cancer and other illnesses, spending periods of his working life in hospital being treated for anaemia. Some 127,000 survivors of the nuclear bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki are still alive. Sunao Tsuboi is survived by two daughters and a son.