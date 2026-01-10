Himachal Pradesh: 12 killed, 33 injured in road accident in Sirmaur

Last Updated on January 10, 2026 12:53 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / SHIMLA

In Himachal Pradesh, a private bus met with a tragic accident near Haripur Dhar in Sirmaur district on Friday, after plunging into a deep gorge. The bus was on its way from Solan to Haripur Dhar. A total of 45 passengers were travelling in the bus. Of these, 12 people died on the spot, while 33 others sustained serious injuries.

The accident is reported to have occurred due to the bus skidding on water accumulated on the road. As soon as information about the incident was received, local residents and the administration immediately launched relief and rescue operations. The injured have been referred to IGMC Shimla for treatment.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Sirmaur district administration to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and injured passengers and to ensure the best possible medical treatment.