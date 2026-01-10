Chhattisgarh: 63 Maoists surrender before police in Dantewada district

Last Updated on January 10, 2026 12:54 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

In Chhattisgarh, as many as 63 Maoists surrendered in Dantewada district. Of these, 36 Maoists were carrying a total reward of one crore nineteen lakh fifty thousand rupees. The Maoists surrendered before the Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Rai.

Talking to reporters, Mr Rai said that the surrendered Maoists include 18 women cadres. He informed that these Maoists were active in the Darbha Division, South Bastar, West Bastar, the Maad region and in the neighbouring state of Odisha. Mr Rai said that among those who surrendered today, seven Maoists were carrying a reward of eight lakh rupees each, another seven had a reward of five lakh rupees each, eight Maoists carried a reward of two lakh rupees each, while eleven Maoists had a reward of one lakh rupees each.

The Superintendent of Police said that the surrendered Maoists were allegedly involved in serious Maoist incidents, including encounters with police, IED blasts, ambushes, arson, murder and firing incidents. He added that all the surrendered Maoists have been provided an incentive amount of fifty thousand rupees each under the State Government’s rehabilitation policy.