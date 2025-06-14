High Level Committee formed to probe Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad

Staff Reporter / AMN

The government has formed a high-level multidisciplinary committee to examine the causes behind the crash of Air India Flight AI-171, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport on June 12 and claimed the lives of 241 out of the 242 people on board.

“A High Level Multi-disciplinary Committee is constituted for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, 2025. The Committee will examine the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to prevent and handle such occurrences and suggest comprehensive guidelines for dealing with such instances in the future,” read an order issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The ministry clarified that this committee would not replace other ongoing inquiries being conducted by relevant agencies but would instead focus on drafting improved SOPs to both prevent and manage such accidents in future.

The death toll from the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 has risen to 274, including 33 on-ground fatalities, after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. The aircraft, bound for London Gatwick, was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Only one survivor, a British national, remains under treatment.

The crash occurred near the BJ Medical College hostel in Meghaninagar, where the aircraft’s tail section slammed into the building, causing severe destruction and killing several medical students. Rescue teams, including the NDRF, have recovered most bodies, while firefighting units continue clearing debris from the smoldering wreckage.

The flight had total 242 people on board, with 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national, along with 12 crew members. Only one person, a British national of Indian origin, survived. President of the Gujarat chapter of the Indian Medical Association Mehul Shah, has confirmed the deaths of four medical students and the wife of a doctor.

Eight bodies from the nearby residential area, which was affected by the crash, have been identified and handed over to their families. Blood samples from 219 relatives of the deceased have been collected to aid in DNA testing and identification. Currently, 31 individuals are being treated for injuries at the Civil Hospital, with medical staff working around the clock to provide critical care.

An investigation is in progress to determine the exact cause of the crash. A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has recovered the aircraft’s black box-stformally known as the Flight Data Recorder-from the crash site. Forensic experts have also begun detailed examinations. Authorities state that the cause of the accident will be confirmed following a comprehensive forensic and technical analysis.

That local health, police, and security teams remain on high alert. Emergency measures and support systems have been put in place to assist the victims’ families and affected residents.

“The entire state of Gujarat is in shock after the devastating Air India plane crash. The tragedy has left families and communities grieving across the region, as the majority of the passengers on board were from various parts of the state.

The administration is providing all possible support to the families of the deceased. A 24/7 control room has been set up at the Civil Hospital to coordinate relief efforts. Arrangements for accommodation and transportation have also been made to assist the grieving families.Across the state, condolence meetings and group prayer gatherings are being held to honor the victims. In a strong show of solidarity, people are also turning out in large numbers to donate blood, offering help in any way they can.