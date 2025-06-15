Rains accompanied by strong winds lash Delhi NCR, bringing respite from heatwave

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed national capital early this morning. The rains have significantly lowered the temperature in Delhi, offering relief from the intense heatwave, and improving air quality.

According to India Meteorological Department, squally winds reaching the speed of 80 to 100 km per hour swept through the national capital during the early hours. The intense wind and rain also disrupted early morning traffic, with water-logging reported in several low-lying areas.

The IMD has issued red alert over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerela, Konkan and Goa today due to extremely heavy rainfall. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected over Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today.

The weather agency has also forecast favourable conditions for further advancement of Southwest monsoon over parts of Gujarat, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha today. Similar conditions will prevail over parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 2 days.

Meanwhile, heat wave conditions will also reduce in Northwest India from today. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan today.