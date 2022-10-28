High Commissioner Pranay Verma presents his credentials to President Hamid in Dhaka

WEB DESK

The United Nation said yesterday that world’s current climate pledges are far off track to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The UN said, it will steer a world already wracked by increasing floods, heatwaves and storms towards catastrophic warming.

The United Nation’s climate change organisation, said that combined commitments from nearly 200 nations put Earth on track to warm around 2.5 Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels by the century’s end.

With the planet is already battered by weather extremes after 1.2 degrees Celsius of warming.

The UN’s climate experts have said that emissions compared to 2010 levels, need to fall 45 percent by 2030 in order to meet the 2015 Paris climate deal’s more ambitious 1.5 degrees Celsius goal.