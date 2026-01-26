Here is List of Army personnel awarded for gallantry and distinguished service on Republic Day 2026

Last Updated on January 26, 2026 3:13 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

List of Army personnel awarded for their gallantry and distinguished service on the occasion of Republic Day 2026 is enclosed. Following documents are attached :-

Summary of Honours and Awards to Army Personnel on the occasion of

Republic Day-2026 are as under: –

Award Nos Remarks

PVSM 19

Kirti Chakra 02

UYSM 04

AVSM 35

Shaurya Chakra 10 Incl 01 x Posthumous

YSM 07

SM (Gallantry) 45 Incl 05 x Posthumous

& 01 x “Bar to SM

(Gallantry)”

SM (Distinguished) 45 Incl 02 x “Bar to SM

(Distinguished)”

VSM 85

Mention-in-Despatches 81 Incl 03 x Posthumous

a. Summary of gallantry and distinguished service award to Army personnel on the occasion of 26 Jan 2026.

b. List of all gallantry and distinguished service awardees.