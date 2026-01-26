The Indian Awaaz

Here is List of Army personnel awarded for gallantry and distinguished service on Republic Day 2026

Jan 26, 2026

AMN / NEW DELHI

List of Army personnel awarded for their gallantry and distinguished service on the occasion of Republic Day 2026 is enclosed. Following documents are attached :-

Summary of Honours and Awards to Army Personnel on the occasion of
Republic Day-2026 are as under: –
Award Nos Remarks
PVSM 19
Kirti Chakra 02
UYSM 04
AVSM 35
Shaurya Chakra 10 Incl 01 x Posthumous
YSM 07
SM (Gallantry) 45 Incl 05 x Posthumous
& 01 x “Bar to SM
(Gallantry)”
SM (Distinguished) 45 Incl 02 x “Bar to SM
(Distinguished)”
VSM 85
Mention-in-Despatches 81 Incl 03 x Posthumous

a. Summary of gallantry and distinguished service award to Army personnel on the occasion of 26 Jan 2026.

b. List of all gallantry and distinguished service awardees.

