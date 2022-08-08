Heavy rain continues to lash many parts of Maharashtra

AMN / WEB DESK

Heavy rain continues to lash many districts of Maharashtra including capital Mumbai. Twenty two tourists stranded at the Dugarwadi waterfall in Trimbakeshwar at Nashik were rescued by the Disaster Management team safely late last night. However, one feared swept away and the search is on.

In Washim, it is raining heavily since last night and the rivers are flooded. Five villages have been cut off due to water flowing over the bridge on the main Pangri to Amani road in Malegaon. The Public Works Department has installed a danger warning board on this bridge.The villages of Dhanegaon and Sonegaon have been inundated due to cloudburst-like rain in the Dhanegaon forest area of Tumsar taluka of Bhandara district.

Fourteen units of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in the state by the administration to deal with the possible flood situation.

Twenty eight districts and 316 villages have been affected due to heavy rainfall in the state since 1st of June. Temporary Shelter Centres have been set up and 14 thousand 480 citizens have been shifted to safer places. In all, 118 people lost their lives while 231 animals were killed due to heavy rains. Forty four houses have been completely damaged and two thousand 86 houses have been partially damaged in the state.