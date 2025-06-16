AMN

Heavy rain continues to lash Kerala. The Met dept has forecast widespread rain in the coming days. In the northern districts, heavy rain has severely impacted normal life, with waterlogging in low-lying areas. A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in 11 districts today. Restrictions have been imposed on night travel and tourism to the hilly areas. Many trains are running late due to heavy rain. Red alert has been issued in five districts from Malappuram to Kasaragod. Fishing has been banned along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts till Thursday.