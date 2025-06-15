Iran Offers to Halt Attacks if Israel Ends Military Campaign

Iran announced today that its attacks on Israel will cease if Israel halts its military campaign against the Islamic Republic. Tehran’s actions, described as self-defence, followed deadly missile barrages on Israel overnight on Saturday and today, which killed at least 10 people, including children, and injured around 200.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, stated that Tehran does not seek to escalate the conflict to neighbouring countries unless forced.

Meanwhile, Israel maintains its military operations aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and dismantling its missile capabilities.

Araqchi condemned Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field, calling them “blatant aggression” and accusing Israel of trying to “expand the war.” He also criticized Israel for targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, saying the Jewish state crossed a “new red line” in international law.

The Iranian minister also claimed that Israel’s actions were intended to sabotage ongoing Iran-US nuclear talks. Tehran was set to present a proposal during the sixth round of talks, which were cancelled due to the escalating violence.

Araqchi accused Israel of undermining diplomacy and derailing negotiations aimed at resolving the nuclear issue.