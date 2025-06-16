Bangladesh: Khaleda’s BNP urges Yunus to inform EC of February polls plan

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has urged the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, to promptly inform the Election Commission (EC) about its reported plan to hold the national election in February.



“We call on the interim government, on behalf of the people and in support of democracy, to take the necessary steps so that we can move quickly towards a democratic transformation,” said BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed at a press briefing on Monday. Referring to a closed-door meeting in London last Friday between Yunus and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Ahmed said,

“Based on that London meeting, the decision that has been made should be communicated to the Election Commission very soon, following due process. So that the commission can publicly say they have received an advisory or directive message from the government.” He emphasized that any action taken by the interim government must be ratified by the next elected parliament.

“The interim government must keep in mind that this arrangement will need ratification in the next parliament,” he said. “If ratification is required, we will consider how that legitimacy will be granted, in what place, and in what manner.”



Responding to a question from Revolutionary Workers Party leader Saiful Haque, Salahuddin firmly denied any discussion of impunity during the London meeting. “No, there was no discussion regarding anyone’s impunity during the talks in London,” he clarified. Defending the constitutional legality of the interim setup, he stated, “The advisory council of the interim government has been formed under Article 106 and in accordance with the Supreme Court’s advisory ruling. The chief adviser and the advisory council—since the constitution is currently in effect—are functioning within the constitutional framework.”

He added that advisers hold the status of ministers and must meet the qualifications of a Member of Parliament under Article 66, which includes a ban on foreign citizenship.