FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2022 12:15:01      انڈین آواز

Heatwave to continue for few days in North, Central & Western parts of India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

A heat wave is sweeping North, Central and Western parts of the country. Temperatures have soared above 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some districts in Northwest, Central and West India for the next four days.

IMD has advised people to avoid sun exposure and also issued an alert for the Labour Ministry, the Power Ministry and fire departments.

The MeT department tweeted, “Heat wave conditions in some parts over Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days. Isolated Heat Wave conditions over Rajasthan during next 5 days; over Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana-Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat state, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand on 01st & 02nd April.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Top stars for Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Calicut, 1 April : More than 500 athletes, including 158 women, will view for honour ...

“Our focus will be to stick to our plans against England” Hockey captain Amit Rohidas

Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar, 1 April :  Captain Amit Rohidas on Friday at have been made to  emphasised ...

India a strong contender for the Gold Medal Junior Women’ Hockey  World Cup;  Sushila Chanu

Harpal Singh Bedi   New Delhi, 1 April : Veteran halfback Sushila Chanu feels that the current India ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart