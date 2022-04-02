Heatwave to continue for few days in North, Central & Western parts of India

AMN / WEB DESK

A heat wave is sweeping North, Central and Western parts of the country. Temperatures have soared above 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some districts in Northwest, Central and West India for the next four days.

IMD has advised people to avoid sun exposure and also issued an alert for the Labour Ministry, the Power Ministry and fire departments.

The MeT department tweeted, “Heat wave conditions in some parts over Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days. Isolated Heat Wave conditions over Rajasthan during next 5 days; over Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana-Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat state, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand on 01st & 02nd April.”