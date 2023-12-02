Healthcare facilities should be easily accessible to people, says President Murmu at Platinum Jubilee celebration of Medical College in Nagpur

AMN / NAGPUR

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday Institutions like Government Medical College -GMC Nagpur should play a leading role in finding new opportunities in the healthcare sector through Artificial Intelligence and advanced technology.

Underlining the importance of modern technology, President said that the healthcare facilities should be easily accessible for the public. President inaugurated the Platinum Jubilee celebration ceremony of Government Medical College in Nagpur on Friday (1st December 2023). Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were present on this occasion.



While addressing the event, President Murmu specially appreciated the initiative of central government to maintain health records of patients digitally under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana.



Established in 1947, Government Medical College in Nagpur has produced health-care professionals who have contributed nationally as well as internationally. Saying that the alumni of this college have left their mark on the social sector as well, the President mentioned Padmashri Prakash Amte, an alumnus of this college and many other distinguished alumni on this occasion. The President mentioned that patients from the neighboring states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are also taking advantage of the medical facilities of GMC.



During this program, President inaugurated the state-of-the-art lecture hall built in memory of Dr. Shakuntala Gokhale- an alumni of GMC. A postal stamp was also released by the President on the occasion of completion of 75 years of GMC. A souvenir and coffee table book reviewing the history of the medical college over the last 75 years was also unveiled by the President.



Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed that the Government of Maharashtra has given 550 crore rupees to this college and new hostels, state-of-the-art machinery, playground facilities for students will be provided in GMC to mark the platinum Jubilee year. Students, teachers, staff of GMC were present in this program.