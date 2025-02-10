Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Haryana’s ‘Har Khet-Swasth Khet’ Campaign Aims to Provide Soil Health Cards to All Farmers

Feb 10, 2025

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said under the ‘Har Khet-Swasth Khet’ campaign, after collecting soil samples from every acre of the state, all farmers will be given soil health cards. He said that the target will be achieved in the next three to four years.

He said under this campaign, so far about 70 lakh soil samples have been collected, and after analysing 55 lakh samples, soil health cards have been distributed, and the work on the remaining samples is in progress. He informed that so far 86.65 lakh soil health cards have been distributed under the Soil Health Card Scheme. The Agriculture Minister informed that 17 new permanent soil and water testing laboratories have been established in the state. 54 new small soil testing laboratories have also been opened in various mandis. Apart from this, 240 small soil testing laboratories have been established in government senior secondary schools and government colleges.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Atishi Resigns; BJP Set to Form Government

Feb 9, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh Naxal Encounter: 31 Maoists Killed; 2 Security Personnel Martyred

Feb 9, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi assures Delhi to give world class urban infrastructure

Feb 9, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi in Paris to Strengthen India-France Economic & Trade Ties

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Indian Super League Football: Bengaluru FC defeat Jamshedpur FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Uttarakhand: National Games 2025 witnessed thrilling day of intense competition

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Oil Prices Rise as Markets React to Trump’s Tariff Threat

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!