Haryana’s ‘Har Khet-Swasth Khet’ Campaign Aims to Provide Soil Health Cards to All Farmers

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said under the ‘Har Khet-Swasth Khet’ campaign, after collecting soil samples from every acre of the state, all farmers will be given soil health cards. He said that the target will be achieved in the next three to four years.

He said under this campaign, so far about 70 lakh soil samples have been collected, and after analysing 55 lakh samples, soil health cards have been distributed, and the work on the remaining samples is in progress. He informed that so far 86.65 lakh soil health cards have been distributed under the Soil Health Card Scheme. The Agriculture Minister informed that 17 new permanent soil and water testing laboratories have been established in the state. 54 new small soil testing laboratories have also been opened in various mandis. Apart from this, 240 small soil testing laboratories have been established in government senior secondary schools and government colleges.