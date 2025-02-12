Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Delhi BJP Holds Election Review Meeting Amid Speculation Over CM Candidate

Feb 12, 2025

Days after BJP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, a meeting of the Delhi BJP Election Management Committee was held in the national capital today. The meeting was attended by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, party Delhi in-charge Baijayant Panda, and other senior leaders of the party. It was held to discuss the party’s work during the election.

Meanwhile, several names are circulating for the post of Chief Minister of Delhi. In the recently held assembly elections, the BJP emerged victorious by bagging 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

