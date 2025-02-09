Delhi CM Atishi Resigns; BJP Set to Form Government

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi submitted her resignation to Lt. Governor V. K. Saxena today, a day after the Aam Aadmi Party faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls. Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat, handed over her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas this morning.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor has dissolved the seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from 8th February.

BJP emerged victorious in the Delhi Assembly polls after winning 48 out of 70 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party managed to win only 22 seats.

BJP is expected to stake a claim to power in the coming days. The party has remained tight-lipped about its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi. Hectic parleys are on in the BJP camp to decide the new Chief Minister. Amid this hectic political activity, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has sought a meeting with the LG and party MLAs. Mr. Sachdeva said that the BJP will fulfil the promises made to the people and will make Delhi a developed capital. Meanwhile, the list of newly elected MLAs was presented to the LG by the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi.