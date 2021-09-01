Haryana: Karnal SDM who instructed cops to ‘smash heads of farmers’ in a viral video transferred

Chandigarh

The Haryana government on Wednesday transferred Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha, whose video instructing policemen to “smash heads of farmers” during a recent farmers’ protest had gone viral.

The 2018-batch IAS officer has been posted as Additional Secretary, Haryana Citizen Resource Information Department, at Chandigarh.

The IAS officer drew widespread condemnation from leaders of various political parties and bureaucrats for allegedly ordering police to “smash the heads” of protesting farmers.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier admitted that the choice of words by Ayush Sinha, a 2018-batch IAS officer, was wrong but had defended the police action.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had disapproved of his remarks and promised strict action against him.

The officer, deputed as duty magistrate during the farmers’ protest in Karnal, was caught on camera purportedly asking police to break farmers’ heads. The video went viral.

Leaders of various parties had also condemned the magistrate’s remarks.