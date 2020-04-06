Haryana: AIIMS, Jhajjar to function as dedicated COVID-19 hospital

AMN

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jhajjar will function as dedicated COVID-19 hospital consisting of 300 bed isolation wards. The Minister today visited AIIMS, Jhajjar and took stock of preparedness to overcome COVID-19.

He appreciated AIIMS, Jhajjar for ensuring 24X7 monitoring of the wellbeing of COVID-19 confirmed and suspected patients using digital platforms and video call technologies.

He also stated that the Home Ministry has taken cognizance of incidents of attacks on doctors and health professionals and advised the authorities to take stringent action under National Security Act.

He said that the prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 in the country are being monitored at the highest level and various actions have been initiated in collaboration with the States.

Dr Harsh Vardhan urged the people to observe the lockdown in letter and spirit and to treat it as an effective intervention to cut down spread of COVID-19.